Why there are so many dogs in Argentina?

There are so many dogs in Buenos Aires. You see them everywhere: joyfully clicking their claws along city sidewalk tiles, looking bored beneath cafe tables while their owners sip cortados, in roiling packs tugging dog walkers in a dozen different directions. In fact, when you combine them with man’s second best friend, cats, government statistics put their number at one million animals living alongside the three million humans in this city.

That number doesn’t quite tell you how pervasive dogs are in Argentine life. To give you a better idea, one study found that two thirds of Argentine households own a dog. And while Brazil has more dogs by raw numbers, Argentina has the highest rate of dogs per capita in Latin America. Besides, the Atlantic notes that Brazil’s dogs are, on average, some of the smallest in the world. I think we can safely crown Argentina Latin America’s pound-for-pound King of Dogs.

Of course, there are upsides and downsides to being the Dog King. One advantage is that dogs are an engine of consumer spending. People spend, on average, $77 each year on 53 kilos of dog food. That’s more than they spend on milk, pasta or yerba mate for their human family members. And that spending is resistant to economic turmoil. Clarin noted that during Argentina’s currency adjustment last year, families were more likely to cut back on their own food consumption than spend less on pet food.

In fact, in 2014 ex-President Cristina de Kirchner cited the continuing growth of the Argentine pet food industry as a sign of the country’s economic well-being. While that may have been a questionable jump to an economic conclusion, it is true that dog chow makers have regularly grown at a rate of 9% over the past five years. Since 2001 they’ve turned their annual $5 million trade deficit into a $124 million surplus, and now comprise a 6-billion-peso industry.

One major downside of the Argentine dog food boom, of course, is the 35 to 70 metric tons of dog poop that hit the streets of Buenos Aires each day. Since owners generally aren’t in the habit of cleaning up after their pets, a lot of that excrement stays on the sidewalks and in the parks. And while that might stimulate a few consumers to buy a new pair of shoes, it mostly just leads to dried dog poop traveling on the breeze as dust and polluting the city’s air, soil and water.

The silver lining is that one Argentine entrepreneur found a way to turn his neighbors’ ineptitude at dog walking into a blooming tech startup: paseaperros.com. Here pet owners can find dog walkers in their area using the same proven method by which lonely singles search for other lonely singles – by browsing online profiles complete with pictures and self-written biographies. For somewhere between 50 and 100 pesos per walk, an animal lover will come to your door and take your dog out on the town.

Mauro Zadunaisky launched the site with a friend in 2014 and now coordinates about 3,000 walks per month through their platform. He says that a full-time dog walker, working five days a week and walking 8 dogs at a time morning noon and night, can make 30,000 pesos a month. That’s double what he considers a “basic” monthly wage of 15-20,000 pesos, and more than triple the minimum wage of 8,060 pesos.

Mauro says he was looking for a way into the “sharing economy,” and, after a rigorous market analysis, realized dog walking made the most business sense. Unlike ride sharing or delivery services, you can easily serve many clients at a time and you don’t need a driver’s license or a car. And clearly there’s a huge dog market here – he estimates that Argentine pet owners spend $450 a year on dog services alone, not including veterinarians, food, or toys.

Meanwhile, paseaperros.com is preparing to expand to Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, and eventually, Mauro says, all of Latin America. But leaving the Kingdom of Dogs is going to be a challenge.

“Practically no other place in the world has this many dog walkers,” Mauro told me. “Nothing compares to Buenos Aires.”

N Nicolás Rivero