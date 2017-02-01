​​​​​​​Why Argentina named its most famous pizza chain "Kentucky"

When I first got to Buenos Aires, on the drive into the city from Ministro Pistarini International Airport, I looked out my window and stared with awe at my new home. Everything about this place seemed so strange and so full of hidden wonder. The city brimmed with secrets. But no mystery was more inscrutable, more alluring to me than the existence of Pizzeria Kentucky.

As an American, I can tell you that Kentucky is not a place that we would associate with pizza. In fact, Kentucky is probably not a place where one would want to eat pizza, if one were given the opportunity. So the association between the state and the Argentine pizza chain immediately piqued my curiosity.

I asked a coworker on a car ride through Colegiales why he thought the chain was named Kentucky. He said maybe it had something to do with the fact that the pizza is cheap and made to be eaten standing up. You know, like Americans do.

I got the real story behind “Kentucky” from Sebastián Furman, who runs the pizza chain. He told me that in 1942, a group of ex-soccer players had a lucky day at the Hipódromo de Palermo. They used their winnings from the horse track to build a pizza joint, which they named after the Kentucky Derby, in honor of their remarkably productive gambling habit.

Decades later, Kentucky got sold to Desarrolladora Gastronómica, Furman’s company, and started spreading like wildfire. Furman’s corporate crew decided to start opening new locations and granting franchises in 2010. Ever since, Argentines have been able to celebrate the birth of six to eight new Pizzerias Kentucky each year. There are now 46 locations in Buenos Aires and the provinces. Furman told me he wants to reach 100 in the next few years. You can’t spit in this country without soiling a Kentucky pizza.

Kentucky’s explosion spurred a ton of coverage in the Argentine media, garnering stories in Clarín, La Nacion, and El Cronista. The reviews were generally bemused, but positive. “I’ve seen Brazilians delighted by the low prices at Kentucky, which serves good pizza unpretentiously, with decent ingredients and big portions,” one reviewer wrote. “But I haven’t seen an Italian there yet.” Clarín reported that even Maradona eats there. And Argentines seem generally happy with the chain – except for that one time when a waiter kicked a lesbian couple out of one of their restaurants for kissing in “a family establishment,” prompting an uproar in the LGBTQ* community, a “kiss-in” protest, and a delayed apology via Facebook.

In any case, I was happy with the pizza I got at Kentucky. I made the pilgrimage to the original location on Sante Fe and Godoy Cruz (which, tellingly, is directly across the street from a competing Pizzeria Kentucky that opened a couple of years ago). The walls were lined with sports memorabilia and photos of now-dead soccer stars, and the tables were occupied by young couples, families, and a gray-haired grandpa grinning across the table at his two grandkids. I got a slice of Fugazetta for 28 pesos and ate it with a dollop of hot sauce from a bottle labeled “KENTUCKY ASS BURNER SAUCE.” For the price, you can’t beat it.

As I stereotypically stood and ate my cheap pizza, I asked a few nearby Argentines what they thought of Kentucky, the state in the US. I wanted to know what associations the Pizzeria Kentucky brand conjured up in its customers’ minds, given that the name seemed so plainly off-key to an American like me.

“I know nothing about Kentucky,” a guy who looked like he had just come from making lots of money at an office job told me. He repeated this several times until I went away. An art historian said Kentucky was known for its horses and mentioned the Kentucky Derby, but couldn’t draw any connection to the pizza chain. Finally, a tattoo artist inked from his face to his feet rattled off the Pizzeria Kentucky founding story in detail and added that Kentucky was a great grain producing state known for its horse breeding. You never suspect it’s going to be the guy with the face tattoo, but sometimes they’ll surprise you.

His answer was accurate, even if it leaves out the state’s association with bourbon, baseball bats, bluegrass, and that one county clerk who just wasn’t ready to sign marriage licenses for gay couples (which seems to be a theme with the “Kentucky” brand at home and abroad). Of course, the food Americans most associate with Kentucky is fried chicken. Argentines can be excused for not making the connection, since there are only four KFC branches in the entire country.

Perhaps, as the American chain starts to expand here, an Argentine will do a double-take outside of a KFC and say, “Fried chicken? But Kentucky is a pizza state!”

N Nicolas Rivero