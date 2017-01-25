Can you imagine watching NFL for free on TV? Argentine made it possible with soccer  

Like any red-blooded American, I love football. The other football. You know, our version – the one where players occasionally score points. On any weekend in fall, you’ll likely find my family parked in front of a TV, shouting at a game.

Argentines, of course, do the same thing with the version of football that the entire rest of the world plays. In fact, as I’m typing this column in the Cronista offices, there is a TV playing a soccer match above my head. Between calls to captains of industry and government ministers, my co-workers occasionally look up from their desks in my general direction and grumble streams of profanity at their favorite players. It took me a few days on the job to figure out that these were not directed at the new American intern.

The difference between the Americans yelling in their living rooms and the Argentines lobbing cusses over my head is that, for now, Argentines don’t have to pay a dime in premium cable subscriptions to catch every game their team plays. The government broadcasts the entire season for free on public access TV. And, to my even greater consternation as a clueless foreigner, they’re trying desperately to give away the rights to broadcast the most popular sport in the country.

This seemed completely absurd to me – I imagined a cheap-suited huckster in the US going door to door trying to palm off the rights to NFL games – until I delved into the history of the free soccer program: Fútbol Para Todos.

It started in 2009 when the government, under embattled ex-president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, muscled the broadcast rights away from the Clarin media group and announced it would begin showing games for free. It was a shrewd populist political play, complete with a speech from Cristina announcing an end to greedy cable companies’ “kidnapping” of goals – a rhetorical device that, even for an American like me, seemed tone deaf coming from someone who had lived through the Dirty War.

Because the government aired no private ads during the games – only promotions for government programs or attacks against the political opposition – televised soccer went from being a profit machine to a money-loser. Austerity-minded Mauricio Macri inherited the program when he became president in 2015, and in 2016, his first full year in office, Fútbol Para Todos cost an estimated 5 million pesos each day.

With the federal government behind on its payments to the Argentine Football Association and Argentine clubs in financial disarray, Macri announced the death of Fútbol Para Todos at the end of last year. They’ve yet to decide which media giant – likely Fox, Time Warner, or the Clarin group – will win the spoils and control broadcasting rights for the next season.

Of course, watching a government hijack the national pastime to shore up political support after a disappointing midterm election makes me feel morally queasy. But then again, the idea of corporations profiteering off of an essential element of the Argentine national identity doesn’t seem much better.

Now thoroughly disheartened, I turned for guidance to Eduardo Biscayart, noted Argentine soccer analyst and father of my childhood best friend. (In Argentina, he has half a million Twitter followers. In Miami, he picked me up from birthday parties.) I asked him what the future held for soccer in Argentina.

He told me that things would wind up “basically the same as they were before Fútbol Para Todos,” that Argentine soccer always was and always will be profitable – politically or economically – and that what’s playing out right now is a messy power struggle between the government, broadcast companies, and club owners for control of one of the most beloved institutions in Argentine life.

It seems that precisely because soccer is such an innocent game, with such transcendent appeal to Argentines of all stripes, it has become a center of power and influence that must inevitably be twisted toward the interests of one powerful entity or another, whether government or corporate. Fans, meanwhile, will foot the bill through taxes or cable subscriptions. Whoever’s in charge, there will be more soccer next season.

N Nicolas Rivero