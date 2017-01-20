What is a verdulería and why are they all over Buenos Aires?

I’ve only been in Buenos Aires for three weeks, but from what I’ve come to understand, a balanced Argentine diet consists of roast beef, tenderloin, sirloin, skirt steaks, flank steaks, ribs, ribeyes, rib caps, and the occasional blood sausage for variety.

So I was surprised to see, walking through my neighborhood in Palermo, a fruit and vegetable stand on seemingly every block. It’s almost like the infestation of Starbucks in American cities, except instead of shelling out nine dollars for a drink tangentially related to coffee, here you plunk down nine pesos and walk away with an armful of produce.

My first time in a verdulería, I brought a few oranges up to the scale by the register, and the man behind the counter distractedly indicated a price of “three.”

“Three hundred pesos?” I asked, eyes wide, my alarm dampened only by my insecurity in my ability to convert figures in my head.

The checkout man laughed a rueful laugh that said, If I were just a smidge more dishonest, gringo, I’d take you for all you’re worth.

“No,” he explained, “three pesos.”

Let me pause for a moment to say, as an American, this is a hell of a country you’ve got here. It’s a place where I can walk into a valuable storefront in a trendy part of town, in the middle of the urban core of the capital, miles from the nearest citrus grove, and walk out with fresh oranges for less than a quarter. And these stores are everywhere – on top of the supermarkets, which also have their dedicated produce sections. Who’s eating all these greens?

Apparently, not Argentines.

As I discovered in a report by the Center for Studies on Infant Nutrition, the average Argentine eats about 200 grams of fruits and vegetables per day, which is half the amount that the World Health Organization recommends to ward off things like cancer, heart disease, and stroke. In fact, the report admonishes, “each year 1.7 million lives could be saved if we ate enough fruits and vegetables.”

Now deeply alarmed, I dove into the data and discovered a crisis. Somewhere in the last three decades, Argentina lost its way and forgot how to eat its vegetables. Since the mid-90s, Argentine’s daily consumption of vegetables has dropped 13 percent, and their fruit consumption has plummeted a full 41 percent. The report offers no explanation for this trend, but, as we usually do in the absence of evidence, we can probably just chalk this one up to millennials or something.

It turns out that there’s a hot discussion among Argentine verduleros about how to boost produce sales in a shrinking market. I came across a 126-page report on the subject from the Córdoba Economic Development Agency. Its advice boils down, more or less, to “keep your store clean, and don’t let your produce rot.”

Unsatisfied with this answer, I went to the verdulería across the street from my apartment and sought the wisdom of its owner, Ray, a bespectacled Peruvian who opines with equal confidence on the Trump and Macri administrations and cites Polish history and dialectical materialism with ease. He and his family own five stores around the city and, he says, buy and sell seven or eight tons of produce a day.

I asked him what his secret was, and he leaned across the counter conspiratorially and said, “Volume.”

That and waking up before 5 a.m. every morning for the past two decades to get to the Central Market and pick product. Running a verduleria is hard work, and Ray says that if you look around, most of the people doing it are immigrants, like him, whose shops are a ladder up for their families. Ray’s stores have so far put two kids through college and graduate school.

Now Ray just has one more to go – a 17 year old son who wants to study business law. For his sake, I hope porteños will start eating their vegetables.

N Nicolás Rivero